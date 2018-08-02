Fanney Khan Preview: Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Rajkummar Rao Promise A Fun Time

Still from Fanney Khan (YouTube)

Fanney Khan... Fanney Khan... - yes, that's the cheering you'll hear in theatres tomorrow because Anil Kapoor AKA Bollywood's favourite Fanney Khan arrived in screens tomorrow. Fanney Khan reunites Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after a hiatus of 18 long years - they were last seen together in 2000 film Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai. Directed by Atul Manjrekar, Fanney Khan also stars Rajkummar Rao in a key role. Fanney Khan is actually much looked forward to because of its bold subject selection - the film explores the different shades of a father-daughter relationship and also strongly addresses the issue of body-shaming.

In Fanney Khan, Anil Kapoor plays a taxi-driver who resides in a Mumbai chawl with limited space and limited funds. Fanney Khan's daughter - who is visibly obese - aspires to be a superstar singer but is constantly rejected for her physical appearance. But Fanney Khan is determined to fulfil her daughter's dreams and that's when he chances upon Aishwarya, a superstar named Baby Singh. Rajkummar Rao turns out to be Fanney Khan's onscreen partner in crime.

Just a few days ahead of the film's release, Anil Kapoor told news agency IANS why he could actually emotionally connect with the character during the film's shoot: "Before I came into this world, I used to stay in Chembur. I used to spend quite a lot of my time amidst the small colonies and narrow lanes. So when I started doing this film, it all came back to me as a nostalgia."

Meanwhile, Fanney Khan also was part of a controversy very briefly - the film was taken to court by producer Vashu Bhagnani over distribution rights but his plea to stay the release of the film was rejected by the Supreme Court just in time.

Gear up to watch Fanney Khan in theatres tomorrow.