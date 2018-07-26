Fanney Khan: Why Anil Kapoor Could Connect Emotionally While Shooting The Film

Anil Kapoor was recently seen in Race 3

Anil Kapoor, who is currently promoting his upcoming filmFanney Khan, starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao, said that he could connect to the film "emotionally." "After a lot of my acting years, I could play a role of a character with which I could connect emotionally," Anil Kapoor said in a statement. Before stepping into the world of cinemas, the actor spent his initial days in the bylanes of Chembur and the film took him back those days. "Before I came into this world, I used to stay in Chembur. I used to spend quite a lot of my time amidst the small colonies and narrow lanes. So when I started doing this film, it all came back to me as a nostalgia," the 61-year-old actor said.

While promoting the film, Anil Kapoor in an interview to IANS had earlier spoken about his film career, which he began as a background dancer. "I completed my acting course but I wasn't able to get any work so, there was a show which was going abroad. In that show, there was Zarina Wahab ji, Padmini Kapila, Hemant Kumar saab and Nutan ji. When they were ready to go that time, they needed some background dancers so, I went there as a background dancer and I think, I used to get 15 pounds for one show at that time," IANS quoted the actor as saying.

The Ram Lakhan actor is playing the role of a father, who wants his daughter to materialise her dream of becoming a famous singer.

Fanney Khan is a Hindi remake of the Belgian film Everybody's Famous. The film will hit the screens on August 3.

Fanney Khan will be Anil Kapoor's second release of this year. He had earlier featured in Race 3. The actor has Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga in the pipeline.