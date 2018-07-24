Bet You Didn't Know How Anil Kapoor Really Started His Career

A still from the song My Name Is Lakhan (Courtesy: YouTube)

Anil Kapoor, who is currently promoting his upcoming film Fanney Khan, said that he started his career as a background dancer, news agency IANS reported. "Not many people know that I started my career as a background dancer in 1979-80," the 61-year-old actor told IANS. After Anil Kapoor completed his acting course, he joined a group going abroad for a show, which was in need of some background dancers."I completed my acting course but I wasn't able to get any work so, there was a show which was going abroad. In that show, there was Zarina Wahab ji, Padmini Kapila, Hemant Kumar saab and Nutan ji. When they were ready to go that time, they needed some background dancers so, I went there as a background dancer and I think, I used to get 15 pounds for one show at that time," IANS quoted the actor as saying.

Anil Kapoor, who made his Bollywood debut as full-fledged hero in 1983's Woh Saat Din, is best known for setting the stage on fire with his quirky dance moves in the Eighties and Nineties. Some of his dance steps continue to remain favourite with the movie-buffs. Tu Roop Ki Ranifrom Roop Ki Rani Choro Ka Raja, Pyaar Pyaar Karte Kartefrom Judaai,and Ramta Jogi from Taal are some of the most iconic Bollywood dance numbers featuring Anil Kapoor. Even today, 61-year-old actor never shies away from using his favourite catchphrase "jhakaas" and shaking a leg to the iconic song My Name Is Lakhan with the signature "dhina-dhin-dha" step (as was first seen in Ram Lakhan).

Anil Kapoor also said that regardless of how one starts his career, if someone is hardworking, his efforts will be recognized. "I think, even if you are a background dancer or doing your thing in the corner if you work hard and if you are talented enough then people do recognize your effort," Anil Kapoor told IANS.

Anil Kapoor's next film Fanney Khan also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao. Anil Kapoor plays a musician in the film while Aishwarya stars as a singer. Anil Kapoor took trumpet lessons to make his character in the film look authentic. In an interview to mid-day, Anil Kapoor had said: "The trumpet is an integral part of my character in the film. My character, Fanney, plays it when he is sad or happy. So I had to make it look real. I was excited to learn a new instrument. It was challenging to emote while using the instrument."

Fanney Khan traces the journey of a father, who aspires to see his daughter Lata materialise her dream of becoming an established singer. The film is a tribute to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Fanney Khan will be Anil Kapoor's second release of the year. Mr Kapoor was also part of Race 3, which featured Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Jacqueline Fernandez and Saqib Saleem.

Fanney Khan is reportedly a Hindi remake of the Belgian film Everybody's Famous. The film will hit the screens on August 3.

(With inputs from IANS)