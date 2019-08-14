'Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shweta Nanda Like Playing Kaun Banega Crorepati At Home,' Reveals Amitabh Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan shared this picture. (Image courtesy: bachchan)

Highlights Big B says Jaya Bachchan never misses an episode of KBC He also says Aaradhya watches the show now and is quite curious about it Amitabh Bachchan has hosted all seasons of KBC, except for season 3

Kaun Banega Crorepati, a quiz show hosted by Amitabh Bachchan for nearly 19 years now, is quite popular in the Bachchan household, the 76-year-old actor revealed at a press conference to launch the latest season of the show in Mumbai. Speaking to reporters at the event, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 'love playing KBC at home' while his wife Jaya Bachchan is a regular viewer no matter how busy her schedule is, reports news agency IANS. Mr Bachchan also revealed that his seven-year-old granddaughter Aaradhya has started watching the show now and she too likes to participate in the Bachchans' home-version of KBC.

"My family loves playing KBC at home - sometimes Shweta plays, sometimes Aishwarya. We all sit together and discuss the questions and answers... Even Aaradhya has started watching the show now. She asks me questions about it and also tries to answer the questions when we all sit together and play the quiz at home," Amitabh Bachchan said at the event. "Jaya watches the show regularly. No matter what work she has, she will sit in front of the TV when the show starts. I would like to thank her publicly for that," he added.

Now, the Bachchans may play KBC as much as they like at home, they cannot participate in the show IRL. Mr Bachchan explained, "As per the rules of Sony channel, my family cannot participate in the game show. So, i abide by their rules and keep them away from the show."

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.