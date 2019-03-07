Viral: When Sara Ali Khan, 12, Greeted Amitabh Bachchan With An 'Adaab' On Kaun Banega Crorepati

That's Sara Ali Khan on a Kaun Banega Crorepati episode (courtesy boliywoodlove)

Highlights Sara Ali Khan accompanied her father to a 2005 episode of KBC Saif and Preity Zinta were on the show to promote Salaam Namaste An old video of Big B talking to Sara is viral now

The Internet loves Sara Ali Khan and hence, it's no surprise that netizens went gaga over an old video, featuring a 12-year-old Sara Ali Khan, from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The Internet dug out a clip from a 2005 episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, in which the younger Sara Ali Khan can be seen greeting Amitabh Bachchan with an adaab while the megastar says: "Very cute!" In the season 2 episode of KBC, Sara Ali Khan was cheering for her father Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta, who were promoting their then-upcoming film Salaam Namaste. The brief video, now crazy viral, begins with Amitabh Bachchan spotting Sara and her friend in the audience and saying: "Sara, how are you?"

Sara adorably replies: "I'm fine!" and then says: "Adaab" to Big B on his request. Later in the video clip, the younger Sara sports priceless expressions as Saif Ali Khan attempts a difficult question. Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta had won Rs 50,00,000 on the episode.

Check out the video here:

14 years later, we saw Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan again on television on Sara's Koffee With Karan debut episode. This time, Sara had transitioned from adorable to spunky and clearly rocked her TV debut with sheer confidence. Sara is Saif Ali Khan's daughter with his first wife Amrita Singh.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan has reportedly been roped in to star opposite Kartik Aaryan in the sequel to Saif Ali Khan's Love Aaj Kal. The film will be directed by Imtiaz Ali. She made her Bollywood debut with last year's Kedarnath and then already scored a Rs 200-crore film with Simmba.