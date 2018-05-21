Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Posts School Pics, Age 6. Can You Spot Her? The Internet Has

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan didn't want to wait till Thursday to share these two throwback pictures, clearly

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 21, 2018 13:36 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Posts School Pics, Age 6. Can You Spot Her? The Internet Has

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posted this (Courtesy: aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Aishwarya's posts are keeping the Internet very busy
  2. "Grade 1, the same age as Aaradhya," she wrote
  3. She returned from the Cannes Film Festival last month
Clearly, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan didn't want to wait till Thursday to share these two throwback pictures. (Glad she didn't). The 44-year-old actress, who debuted on Instagram some weekends ago, posted two pictures from her junior classes (LKG and Grade 1, precisely) and the posts are keeping the Internet very busy. Aishwarya hasn't dropped any hint about where exactly she is in the group photos and hence, folks are busy in spotting her. "LKG times," she captioned one of the posts and for the other, she wrote, "Grade 1, the same age as Aaradhya." (Aaradhya, 6, is Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter).

Here are the pictures which Aishwarya posted, this one's from LKG.
 
 

LKG Times

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on



Were you able to spot her? We think Aishwarya is sixth from right in the last row and the Internet also thinks the same too.

This was taken when Aishwarya was in Grade 1.
 
 

Grade 1...the same age as Aaradhya

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on



(We assume she is beside the teacher on the right side).

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returned from Cannes last Tuesday. She was accompanied by daughter Aaradhya. When in Cannes, Aishwarya made several stunning appearances. On the red carpet, she opted for a Michael Cinco butterfly gown, which was patterned with detailed designs of black and shades of purple and a 10-foot long train.
 


For Day 2, wore an ivory gown by Rami Kadi.
 

Comments
On Sunday, she shared a picture from Cannes.
 
 

 

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on



Cannes done, Aishwarya will soon prepping for her upcoming films. Fanne Khan is her next film while she has remakes of Raat Aur Din and Woh Kaun Thi in the line-up.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Aishwarya Rai Bachchanaishwarya instagram picsaishwarya aaradhya

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket Score

................................ Advertisement ................................