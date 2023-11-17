Ahead Of World Cup Final, Amitabh Bachchan Is In A Fix: 'Whether To Go Or Not'

Image instagrammed by Amitabh Bachchan. (Courtesy: AmitabhBachchan)

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's love for cricket is no hidden secret. Now, Big B has shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) ahead of the World Cup Final clash between India and Australia. The veteran actor simply wrote, “Ab soch raha hoon, jaun ki na jaun. [Now, I am thinking, whether to go or not.]” Well, well, the tweet comes days after Amitabh Bachchan said, “When I don't watch we WIN.” No surprises here, the 81-year-old was talking about India's blockbuster victory over 2019 ghosts New Zealand in the semis. FYI: The superstar couldn't watch the game due to his work schedule. Meanwhile, the ICC World Cup Final will be held at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, on Sunday.

T 4832 - अब सोच रहा हूँ, जाऊँ की ना जाऊँ ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 16, 2023

Amitabh Bachchan, who is known for his on-point social media updates, dropped a ROFL post after India stormed into the World Cup Final. The actor tweeted, “T 4831 - When I don't watch we WIN!” Needless to say, the post spread like wildfire on the social media platform. It has garnered close to 3 million views, so far.

T 4831 - when i don't watch we WIN ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 15, 2023



Before this, Amitabh Bachchan shared a throwback picture from his cult classic Mr Natwarlal. In the BTS image, he can be seen holding a bat and posing. Sharing the photo, the actor wrote, “Cricket on location... while the shot is getting ready... Mr Natwarlal shoot in Kashmir... I think... balla zara chhota pad gaya.” Helmed by Rakesh Kumar, Mr Natwarlal also featured Rekha and late actors Ajit Khan, and Amjad Khan. It was released in 1979.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan set Instagram on fire with hisThalaivar 170 announcement post. The megastar said that he and Rajinikanth have collaborated on a film after 33 years. The film is directed by T J Gnanavel. Sharing a picture with Rajinikanth, he said, “THE THALAIVAR .. !! What an honour.”

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon's Ganapath.