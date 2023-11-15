This Pic From Sets Of Ajooba Proves Amitabh Bachchan Always Aced The Fashion Game

Amitabh Bachchan shared this image. (Courtesy: AmitabhBachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan has been one of the biggest names in Bollywood for decades now and for good reason. The legend has impressed cinema lovers across the world with his inimitable acting skills and over the years, his style has come to be emulated by millions of fans. Now, Big B – as he is fondly called – has proved that he has always aced the fashion game in his movies by sharing a throwback picture from the sets of Ajooba. The black-and-white image, in which he looks dapper, has the superstar reading a script on set looking dapper as always. Sharing details, Amitabh Bachchan said, “Personal designer leather jacket, leather trousers, turtle neck, tinted Aviators…Russia 1990! But still prepping for the scene, script in hand. At shoot for Ajooba …1990's Russia!”

In response to the post, director Abhishek Kapoor said, “The greatest ever.. the one and only,” with a heart emoji. Arjun Rampal said, “Wow [heart emoji].” Richa Chadha wrote, “Swag.”

For the unversed, in addition to Amitabh Bachchan, Ajooba also featured Amrish Puri, Rishi Kapoor, and Dimple Kapadia, among others. Shashi Kapoor took on the roles of director and producer for Ajooba, which also saw him collaborating with Soviet filmmaker Gennady Vasilyev as a co-director.

Check out the post here:

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan fans are thrilled after it was announced that the superstar would be collaborating with Rajinikanth after 33 years. The two stalwarts will be seen together in the film tentatively titled Thalaivar 170 and directed by T J Gnanavel. The announcement was shared by the makers of the film, Lyca Productions. Sharing a behind-the-scenes picture, Lyca Productions announced that the shooting for the Mumbai schedule is done. In the picture, Amitabh Bachchan is showing something to Rajinikanth on his phone.

The caption said, “When Superstar and Shahenshah met on the sets of Thalaivar 170. Reunion on screens after 33 years. Thalaivar 170 is gonna be a double dose of legends! Rajinikanth…Amitabh Bachchan…Done with Mumbai schedule.”

The two actors were last seen together in Hum which was released in 1991. They have also worked together in Andhaa Kaanoon and Geraftaar.

Speaking about the collaboration, Rajinikanth shared a selfie with Amitabh Bachchan on X (formerly Twitter) and said, "After 33 years, I am working again with my mentor, the phenomenon, Shri Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming Lyca's "Thalaivar 170" directed by T J Gnanavel. My heart is thumping with joy."

After 33 years, I am working again with my mentor, the phenomenon, Shri Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming Lyca's "Thalaivar 170" directed by T.J Gnanavel. My heart is thumping with joy!@SrBachchan@LycaProductions@tjgnan#Thalaivar170pic.twitter.com/RwzI7NXK4y — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) October 25, 2023

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Ganapath alongside Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon.