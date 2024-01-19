Agastya Nanda's Pics With Father Nikhil Nanda Get Big Love From Zoya Akhtar, Sister Navya

Agastya shared this image. (courtesy: AgastyaNanda)

Agastya Nanda, who made his Instagram debut last week, shared a couple of pictures with his father Nikhil Nanda in his latest entry. In one picture, Agastya can be seen seated behind his father at an event. Agastya shared a throwback picture from his childhood days as well. He wrote in the caption, "Always got your back!" The comments section below the post was flooded with responses from family members and friends. Agstya's sister Navya dropped a heart emoji. Nikhil Nanda shared a string of heart emojis on the post. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar shared a heart and a smiling emoji. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped a heart emoji as well. Take a look:

Agastya made his debut on Instagram last week. He shared a picture of himself in which he can be seen dressed in a brown t-shirt and white pants. Zoya Akhtar, Suhana Khan, Arjun Kapoor and others welcomed him in the comments section. Take a look:

Earlier in a chat with NDTV, Agastya talked about his prolonged absence from social media. He said, "So, I did have a social media account. And I used to get really stressed. What should I post, what filter, what angle, jawline, I used to do all this. And then, I was like you know what, scrap it. I am gonna do some cool artsy thing, and I am not artsy, I am very not. So, I did some cool collage, and I posted it." Talking about the moment he made his Instagram account public, Agastya added, "So, I thought this is my big reveal, I have arrived. I am going to make a public account and everyone is gonna love me and follow me. But people started unfollowing me. So I had around 800 followers when I was private. I made it public, I reached 20,000. And the day after, I was at 500. So, I was like, how did that even happen? So, now I avoid it. Honestly, that's best if I stay away."

Agastya Nanda had earlier confessed that he has a "fake account" on Instagram and he loves watching Reels.

On the work front, Agastya Nanda will be seen in Sriram Raghavan's Ekkis, the shooting for which he will begin in January. The film will be a biopic of the revered 1971 war hero Arun Khetarpal. The film will also feature film veteran Dharmendra. In his debut film The Archies, Agastya Nanda starred as the lead character Archie Andrews.