Agastya Nanda Is Finally Officially On Instagram. 'Welcome,' Comments Suhana Khan

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: agastyanandaaa)

Agastya Nanda, who recently made his debut alongside Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, is now on social media. Yes, you read that right. Agastya Nanda joined the social media platform Instagram on Thursday. The first post on his unverified profile is a picture of the actor in a brown t-shirt and white pants. As soon as Agastya uploaded his first picture, his family and friends from the industry left comments below his post, welcoming the actor into the world of social media. Among those commenting on his post were his The Archies co-star Suhana Khan, his sister Navya Naveli Nanda, mom Shweta Bachchan and celebs such as Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Kapoor etc. Shah Rukh Khan's wife, interior designer and film producer Gauri Khan, also commented on Agastya's first post as she wrote, "Big hug."

Take a look at Agastya Nanda's first Instagram post:

Earlier in a chat with NDTV, Agastya had talked about his prolonged absence from socila media. He said, "So, I did have a social media account. And I used to get really stressed. What should I post, what filter, what angle, jawline, I used to do all this. And then, I was like you know what, scrap it. I am gonna do some cool artsy thing, and I am not artsy, I am very not. So, I did some cool collage, and I posted it.” Talking about the moment he made his Instagram account public, Agastya added, “So, I thought this is my big reveal, I have arrived. I am going to make a public account and everyone is gonna love me and follow me. But people started unfollowing me. So I had around 800 followers when I was private. I made it public, I reached 20,000. And the day after, I was at 500. So, I was like, how did that even happen? So, now I avoid it. Honestly, that's best if I stay away.”

Agastya Nanda had earlier confessed that he has a “fake account” on Instagram and he loves watching Reels.

Take a look at the video below:

On the work front, Agastya Nanda has signed his next project and it is a big one. He will be seen in Sriram Raghavan's Ekkis, the shooting for which will begin in January. The film will be a biopic of the revered 1971 war hero Arun Khetarpal. The film will also feature film veteran Dharmendra. A source close to the project said, "2023 was an eventful year for Agastya as not just did he make his acting debut with The Archies, but also signed on for a Sriram Raghavan film. Agastya has attended several acting workshops with Sriram and specially trained acting coaches to polish his body language and step into the shoes of India's most celebrated war hero, Arun Khetarpal."

In his debut film The Archies, Agastya Nanda starred as the lead character Archie Andrews.