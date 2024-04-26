Agastya Nanda Helped Sister Navya Naveli On The Red Carpet But The Dress Was "Too Complicated"

Navya Nanda and brother Agastya on the red carpet.

Navya Naveli Nanda and brother Agastya attended an award show in Mumbai last night. The brother-sister duo walked the red carpet together and they were the definition of yin-yang. Navya wore white, Agasya was dressed in black. Navya's outfit featured a giant train which her brother Agastya helped hold up on the red carpet. "Caring brother," the paparazzi said referring to Agastya at the event. While Agastya tried his best, the dress was "too complicated." (Navya's words). So a gentleman helped Navya with the train of her outfit. Navya posted the video on her Instagram stories and she wrote, "When the dress is too complicated for your brother to handle."

Check out Navya Naveli Nanda's Instagram story here:

Navya Naveli Nanda, a graduate from New York's Fordham University, is the co-owner of the Aara Health, an online platform which discusses health issues and more. She is the daughter of author Shweta Bachchan and entrepreneur Nikhil Nanda. She is the granddaughter of Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Navya has a podcast called What The Hell Navya, which she co-hosts with her mom Shweta Bachchan and grand mom Jaya Bachchan.

In his debut film The Archies, Agastya Nanda starred as the lead character Archie Andrews. The film also starred Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda. The Hindi adaptation of The Archie comics has been directed by Zoya Akhtar and it has been co-produced by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Sharad Devarajan under their production houses Tiger Baby and Graphic India. It released on streaming giant Netflix on December 7, last year. Agastya will next be seen in Sriram Raghavan's Ekkis. The film will be produced by Dinesh Vijan.