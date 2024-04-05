Navya Nanda Thrills The Internet With Rare Pic Of Herself With Dad Nikhil

Navya shared this image. (courtesy: NavyaNanda)

Navya Naveli Nanda, who has been grabbing the limelight for her podcast show with her articulate mother Shweta Bachchan and grandmother Jaya Bachchan, shared a rare picture with her father Nikhil Nanda from a business tour. Navya accompanied her father for a survey tour for their agriculture-related business. In the picture shared, Navya, dressed in formals, can be seen walking by the side of her father. Navya shared a reel in which a turban is being tied on her head. Sharing the pictures, Navya wrote, "@farmtractractors and @powertracescorts in Madhya Pradesh. Travelling across states to meet our Escorts Kubota family; our dealers, on-ground teams & customers!" The Internet also showered love on the picture. A comment read, "That's great." Another comment read, "Very happy to see your father... he requires your support also." Another comment read, "Too good." Another user wrote, "So wonderful." Take a look:

While Nikhil Nanda makes rare appearance in Navya Nanda's Instagram album, Agastya Nanda shared two adorable pictures with his father as his second Instagram entry. Agastya shared a picture of himself with his father from his childhood days. In another click, he can be seen seated with his father in the audience. He wrote in the caption, "Always got your back!" Take a look:

Navya loves to post family pictures from their festive celebrations. On Holi, Navya shared glimpses of the food they had, colours, pichkaris. She shared an adorable picture with her grandparents Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. In another click, she can be seen seated on the lap of her mother Shweta Bachchan. But the picture, which captivates our interest, is the one featuring Jaya Bachchan with a pichkari in her hands. Sharing the pictures, Navya simply wrote, "Rang Barse." Take a look:

Navya Navelii Nanda, a graduate from New York's Fordham University, is the co-owner of Aara Health, an online platform which discusses health issues and gender equality.