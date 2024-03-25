Holi 2024: Inside Amitabh Bachchan And Fam's Grand Celebrations. Pic Courtesy Shweta And Navya

Navya shared this image. (courtesy: NavyaNaveliNanda)

Navya Naveli Nanda's holi album will surely uplift your mood if you are away from home. Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter shared glimpses of their holi celebrations and the pictures have the Internet's heart. Navya shared pictures of the festive food they had, colours, pichkaris. She shared an adorable picture with her grandparents Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. In another click, she can be seen seated on the lap of her mother Shweta Bachchan. But, among all, what captivated our interest is the picture featuring Jaya Bachchan with a pichkari in her hand. Sharing the pictures, Navya simply wrote, "Rang Barse." Take a look:

Meanwhile, Shweta Bachchan shared some more images on her feed. She shared a picture with dad Amitabh Bachchan and brother Abhishek. She simply dropped a heart emoji in the caption. Take a look:

Shweta also dropped a candid picture of Navya with colours in her hands. She wrote in the caption,"Navya in colour." Take a look:

On Sunday, Navya shared images from their Holika Dahan celebrations. The photo album features Navya posing with a bonfire in the background. In another photo we see Navya applying colors on the face of her uncle Abhishek Bachchan. Navya captioned the post as, "Holika Dahan." Take a look:

Last year, Navya walked the ramp at Paris Fashion Week. Navya shared a bunch of pictures from Paris and shared an extensive note. She wrote, "Walking for a cause. A night that was dedicated towards celebrating women, and empowerment. Thank you @lorealparis for giving me the chance to be apart of a very special show, alongside all your other ambassadors and spokespersons from around the world. We walked as a family. Women of different professions, different ages, colours, shapes & sizes - celebrating diversity & worth. As Cause Ambassador for the @lorealparis family, I am grateful for the chance to work towards creating safer ecosystems for women through their Stand Up initiative! Thank you for giving me the chance to represent my country and the cause I stand for on this platform. A reminder to anyone who might need to hear it, YOU'RE WORTH IT. We are ALL worth it." Take a look:

Navya Navelii Nanda, a graduate from New York's Fordham University, is the co-owner of Aara Health, an online platform which discusses health issues and gender equality. She hosts a podcast show with her mother Shweta Bachchan and grandmother Jaya Bachchan.