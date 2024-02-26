A Rare Comment On Aaradhya Bachchan From Cousin Navya Nanda. Here's What She Said

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: MosesSapir)

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, entrepreneur Navya Naveli Nanda recently opened up about her bond with her cousin Aaradhya Bachchan. Aaradhya is the daughter of Navya's maternal uncle Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. In a conversation with News18, Navya was asked what advice she would give to her young cousin Aaradhya. She responded, “I don't know if I would give her advice. I feel she's far wiser than I was when I was 12. She's very intelligent and I think more aware of things than I was maybe at her age. So it's actually great to see that the entire generation grew up being so much more aware of the world, so much more aware of society and things around them, so I don't know what advice I would give her."

Navya Naveli Nanda continued, “I think I just admire her that at such a young age, she is so aware of things and she's very wise. Just happy to have a younger sister in the house to share things with but I don't think I can give her advice, she is very assured, confident, and pretty aware of what's going on so I think that's a very commendable thing."

Even though Navya Naveli Nanda is the granddaughter of cinema legends Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, she decided to stay away from the world of cinema. Instead, she has ventured into entrepreneurship. Navya is the founder of Project Naveli, an initiative aimed at combating gender inequality in India. Additionally, she is the co-founder of Aara Health, a women-centric health tech company.

Last year, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Navya Naveli Nanda was asked about her decision to not pursue acting despite her family background in the film industry. She replied, "Well, I also come from a business family too. So, I was very clear that (I don't want to join acting and do this). At the end of college, I realised that this is what I wanted to do."

Navya Naveli Nanda is recently seen in her podcast What The Hell Navya Season 2 with her grandmother, veteran actress Jaya Bachchan and mother Shweta Bachchan.