On Agastya Nanda's Third Instagram Post, Replies From Mom Shweta Bachchan, Zoya Akhtar

Agastya Nanda shared this image. (courtesy: agastyanandaaa)

Agastya Nanda, who made his acting debut last year with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, joined Instagram in January 2024. The young actor seems to believe in keeping it slow and steady when it comes to his social media updates, only sharing this third upload on Tuesday. Agastya shared a still from a photoshoot, dressed in a shirt and pair of denim jeans. Also, do not miss the cool sunglasses. In the caption, Agastya Nanda simply tagged celebrity photographer Abheet Gidwani. The post was an instant hit with celebrities and fans of Agastya. For starters, Agastya's mom, author Shweta Bachchan Nanda dropped a hug emoji. Zoya Akhtar replied to the post with a smile and heart emojis. Yuvraj Menda, Agastya's The Archies co-star, dropped clap emojis.

Check out the post here:

Meanwhile, Agastya Nanda's previous post was dedicated to his father, businessman Nikhil Nanda. The proud son shared two images. In the first, he is seen seated behind his father at an event, while the second is a throwback photo. In the caption, he wrote: “Always got your back!” Nikhil Nanda replied to his son's post with heart emojis. Agastya's sister Navya Nanda, and Zoya Akhtar also reacted with heart emoticons.

Agastya Nanda also made headlines recently when he appeared on the latest episode of the podcast What The Hell Navya, hosted by his sister Navya Naveli Nanda, grandmother Jaya Bachchan and mom Shweta Bachchan. In the episode, Agastya shared that his first role model was his father, “I see how they express themselves and behave. Mostly it's your father because that's the first comparison you make to how you should be as a man…There are things I really like about him and things that I don't like and feel differently about. So I have adjusted my personality accordingly.”

Agastya Nanda also opened up about having dealt with anxiety. He said, “I was a really anxious person, and I say it was because I went through a really bad phase of it. I used to feel a lot of anxiety. When you're living in a world where there's so much going on, you do one thing that grounds you. And I think our generation is very anxious. Because we're so used to getting things in an instant. We've lost patience and we've lost faith. We've lost faith that things will work out, or things will be okay, because we're so used to things being certain now.”

On the work front, Agastya Nanda will be seen in Ekkis.