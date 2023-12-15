Agastya Nanda's Big Screen Debut: The Archies Star Begins Filming Ekkis Soon

Agastya Nanda to star in Ekkis.

Agastya Nanda, who made his big acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, has signed his next project and it is a big one. He will be seen in Sriram Raghavan's Ekkis, the shooting for which will begin in January. The film will be produced by Dinesh Vijan and it will be a biopic of the revered 1971 war hero Arun Khetarpal. The film will also feature film veteran Dharmendra. A source close to the project said, "2023 was an eventful year for Agastya as not just did he make his acting debut with The Archies, but also signed on for a Sriram Raghavan film. Agastya has attended several acting workshops with Sriram and specially trained acting coaches to polish his body language and step into the shoes of India's most celebrated war hero, Arun Khetarpal."

Sharing more details about the schedule of the project, the source added, "December and the first half of January will be spent by Agastya in reading the script and also doing some workshops to rehearse for the schedule ahead. Sriram wanted a young actor to play the part of Arun Khetarpal and feels that Agastya fits the role like a hand in a glove. After months of prep, Sriram and Agastya are now all set to commence the journey of bringing the heroic tale to the big screen."

In his debut film The Archies, Agastya Nanda starred as the lead character Archie Andrews. The film also starred Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda. The Hindi adaptation of The Archie comics has been directed by Zoya Akhtar and it has been co-produced by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Sharad Devarajan under their production houses Tiger Baby and Graphic India. It released on streaming giant Netflix on December 7.