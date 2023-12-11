Amitabh Bachchan's Sunday Surprise - Grandson Agastya Shows Up For Jalsa Meet And Greet

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: SrBachchan)

Keeping up with his Sunday traditions, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan stepped out for his weekly meet and greet session with his fans outside his house in Mumbai yesterday. However, this Sunday, the fans were in for a surprise when along with Amitabh Bachchan, his grandson Agastya Nanda also greeted the fans outside Jalsa. In the picture, the granddad-grandson duo can be seen waving at fans while smiling widely. Sharing their pictures on X (Formerly Twitter), "T 4856 - Sunoo." ICYDK, His tweet was a reference to Sunoh, a song picturized on Agastya Nanda and others in his debut film, The Archies. Agastya Nanda, who recently starred in the Netflix film The Archies, has been garnering praise for his portrayal of a teenager named Archie Andrews, who goes to great lengths to save a park from being demolished.

Now, see what Big B posted:

T 4856 - Sunoo !!🌹 pic.twitter.com/ySQrMKAPkq — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 10, 2023

After the release of the trailer of Agastya's debut film The Archies, his grandfather Amitabh Bachchan wrote a special note for him. Sharing the trailer on his Instagram feed, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Agastya my love blessings and more .. you carry the torch ably ahead." Take a look:

Last week, a special screening of Zoya Akhtar's Netflix film The Archies was held in Mumbai and had several celebrities in attendance, including the Bachchans and the Nandas, who came to support Agastya on his big day.

Take a look at the family pic below:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who was also present at the screening reviewing the film, said, "Wonderful and huge congratulations to the entire team." Abhishek Bachchan said this about nephew Agastya's debut film, "It took us back in time. You know we all grew up reading Archies. We were transported back to our youth."

Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave the film 3 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "Not for a moment do the three leads seem to be raw as actors. They deliver the goods with remarkable elan. No less impressive are the actors who complete the young cast."