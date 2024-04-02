Navya Naveli Nanda Reveals Nani Jaya Bachchan Is The "Real Star" Of Her Podcast

Picture was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: navyananda)

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, who is keeping busy with her entrepreneurial venture and her podcast What The Hell Navya, took some time off for a chat with NDTV. Navya Nanda, in conversation with NDTV's Abira Rao, revealed that her grandmother Jaya Bachchan is the "real star" of her podcast What The Hell Navya. "She has become nani for everyone now. People in the comments have now started referring to her as nani. She is the real star of the show. Everybody unanimously loves listening to her." Navya said. The 26-yrear-old also revealed that her favourite episode from her podcast this season was the one that featured her brother and actor Agastya Nanda.

Meanwhile, during the latest episode of Navya Naveli Nanda's podcast What The Hell Navya Season 2, Jaya Bachchan opened up about how she and her husband, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan have to keep up with the times or else they will be left behind. It occurred when Jaya, her daughter Shweta Bachchan, and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda were discussing changing times and different parenting strategies. Shweta mentioned that her superstar parents were “protective”, but she is not with Navya. To this, Jaya expressed, “We were more protective because we didn't know any better. That's what we were taught. That's how were brought up. You have been brought up differently. You will bring up your children even more differently.”

After that, Navya Navya Naveli Navya appreciated her grandparents – Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan for keeping up with the times. She said, “I feel today, looking at you, looking at Nana, I feel that you are over a certain age, you are adapting to current times and that's such a beautiful thing.” Jaya emphasised that this is something they have to do “or else we will be left behind.”

On the work front, Jaya Bachchan was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani as Dhanalakshmi Randhawa. The movie was headlined by Ranveer Singh as Rocky Randhawa and Alia Bhatt in the role of Rani Chatterjee.