After Pink Remake, Boney Kapoor Wants To Make Action Film With Ajith

Ajith in Nerkonda Paarvai. (Image courtesy: Twitter)

Highlights "Saw the rushes of Nerkonda Paarvai. Happy," Boney Kapoor tweeted Boney Kapoor says he has three action scripts He hopes Ajith would agree to star I one of them

Producer Boney Kapoor on Wednesday invited popular Tamil star Ajith Kumar to Bollywood as he was impressed with his performance in his upcoming production venture Nerkonda Paarvai, the Tamil remake of Pink. Boney Kapoor forayed into the southern market with Nerkonda Paarvai, which stars Ajith in the role of a lawyer. "Saw the rushes of Nerkonda Paarvai. Happy. What a performance by Ajith. I hope he agrees to do Hindi films soon. Have three action scripts; hope he says yes to at least one of them," he tweeted on Wednesday.

Saw the rushes of #NerkondaPaaravai. Happy... What a performance by Ajith.... I hope he agrees to do Hindi films soon. Have 3 action scripts, hope he says yes to atleast one of them. #NerkondaPaaravai#Ajithkumar — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) April 10, 2019

Ajith, who has predominantly worked in Tamil industry, had starred in a key role alongside actor Shah Rukh Khan in Asoka, his sole Hindi outing.

Reports have already emerged that Boney Kapoor is planning to get Ajith to do a Hindi film soon. An official announcement on the development is awaited.

Directed by H Vinoth, Nerkonda Paarvaia also stars Vidya Balan, Mahat Raghavendra, Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Tariang and Abhirami Venkatachalam, among others.

Apparently, it was late actress Sridevi's wish that Ajith does a film in her husband's production.

"While working with Ajith in English Vinglish, Sridevi had expressed her desire that Ajith does a Tamil film for our home production. Nothing exciting came up till one day last year; Ajith suggested remaking Pink in Tamil. She immediately agreed as she thought it was the most appropriate and timely film to make and Ajith would bring all the elements required to make it into a great Tamil film," Boney Kapoor had previously said.

The film features music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Popular lensman Nirav Shah has cranked the camera.

Boney Kapoor also confirmed that he has another project with Ajith in the offing.

"We hope to bring the remake of Pink to theatres on August 10. We are subsequently doing another film together and that will be scheduled to go on the floors in July 2019 and will be released on April 10, 2020," he said.

