Pink Remake, Titled AK 59, Our 'Ode To Sridevi,' Says Boney Kapoor

File photo of Sridevi with husband Boney Kapoor (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Boney Kapoor, who is producing the Tamil remake of Pink with Vidya Balan and Ajith Kumar, recently said that the film will be their "ode to Sridevi," reports DNA. He also added that the late actress wanted Ajith to do a Tamil film with their production house. Sridevi and Ajith Kumar worked with in the Tamil version of English Vinglish, in which he was seen in Amitabh Bachchan's role. "While working with Ajith in English Vinglish, Sridevi had expressed her desire that Ajith does a Tamil film for our home production. Nothing exciting came up till one day last year. Ajith suggested remaking Pink in Tamil. She immediately agreed as she thought it was most appropriate and timely film to make and Ajith would bring all the elements required to make it into a great Tamil film," Boney Kapoor previously said, news agency IANS reported.

Pink, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, released in 2016. Actors Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang also played pivotal roles in the film. In 2017, Pink won the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues.

In the remake, titled AK 59, Ajith will play Amitabh Bachchan's role while Vidya Balan, who makes her Tamil debut with film, will have a special appearance. Of Vidya's role, Boney Kapoor said that it would be "special".

Boney Kapoor has earlier produced several remakes of South Indian films in Bollywood, including Salman Khan's Wanted. After Pink, he said there are other remakes in the line-up too. "Pink is the first, and there will be many more to follow. I have the rights of Badhaai Ho as well, which will also be planned in Telugu and Tamil," he told DNA.

IANS reported that AK 59 's shoot is underway in Hyderabad and the film also stars Shraddha Srinath, Adhik Ravichandran, Arjun Chidambaram, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Andrea Tariang, Aswin Rao and Sujith Shankar. It is being directed by H. Vinoth.

AK 59 is expected to hit the screens in May.

Sridevi died in February 2018 in Dubai. Actress Janhvi and Khushi are her and Boney Kapoor's daughters.

(With IANS inputs)