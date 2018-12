Ajith Kumar To Star In The Tamil Remake Of Amitabh Bachchan's PINK. Boney Kapoor To Produce It

Ajith Kumar currently awaits the release of Tamil film Viswasam (Image courtesy thala_official)

Highlights The Tamil remake of PINK will be bankrolled by producer Boney Kapoor "Ajith Kumar suggested remaking PINK in Tamil," said Boney Kapoor The project will mark Boney Kapoor's foray into Tamil films

The Tamil remake of PINK, which will be bankrolled by Boney Kapoor, was officially launched in a customary ceremony on Friday. The yet-untitled project will star Ajith Kumar in the lead role. The announcement, which has been doing the rounds for a long time, was made via an official statement. Apparently, it was late Sridevi's wish that Ajith Kumar does a film in her husband's production. "While working with Ajith Kumar in English Vinglish, Sridevi had expressed her desire that Ajith does a Tamil film for our home production. Nothing exciting came up till one day last year; Ajith Kumar suggested remaking PINK in Tamil. She immediately agreed as she thought it was most appropriate and timely film to make and Ajith Kumar would bring all the elements required to make it into a great Tamil film," Boney Kapoor said in a statement.

Ajith Kumar had played a cameo in the Tamil version of English Vinglish. The project will mark Boney Kapoor's foray into Tamil films.

"Tamil industry has always been special for me. In fact, it's been a long journey involving Ajith Kumar to collaborate for a film, which he took up as a sheer commitment from the time he shared screen space with my wife in English Vinglish. Accordingly, what we both earnestly searched for suitable content that will add a special mileage to our respective works. We are now delighted to have joined hands for PINK," he added.

The film, slated to release on May 1, 2019, will be directed by H Vinoth and will feature music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Popular lensman Nirav Shah has been roped in to crank the camera.

Boney Kapoor also confirmed that he has another project with Ajith Kumar in the offing.

"We hope to bring the remake of PINK to theatres on May 1, 2019. We are subsequently doing another film together and that will be scheduled to go on the floors in July 2019 and will be released on the April 10, 2020," he said.

Currently, Ajith Kumar awaits the release of Tamil film Viswasam, which has been directed by Siva.