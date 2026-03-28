After <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Success, Sanjay Dutt Lashes Out At Paps During Family Dinner: "<i>Bas Karna Bey</i>"

Sanjay Dutt is currently soaking in the success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. In the Aditya Dhar directorial, headlined by Ranveer Singh, the veteran star steps back into the spotlight as SP Chaudhary Aslam. While fans can't get enough of his intense, ruthless avatar on screen, it looks like an off-screen moment recently did not sit too well with the actor.

It all started when Sanjay Dutt was spotted heading out for dinner in Mumbai with his wife, Maanayata Dutt, and their twin babies, Shahraan and Iqra.

What seemed like a low-key family outing, though, quickly turned into a bit of a scene. Paparazzi swarmed around them, constantly filming.

Clearly not too pleased with the attention, Sanjay Dutt snapped at them, saying, “Bas karna bey [stop it]," before making his way inside the restaurant. He was seen walking hand-in-hand with his wife during the outing.

And it did not end there. When the family stepped out after dinner, the same chaos followed. With cameras back in their faces, the actor once again showed his frustration, saying in an annoyed tone, “Arey bhai, 2 minute band kar do, ho gaya abhi. [Hey brother, stop it for 2 minutes, that is enough now.]"

Sanjay Dutt got married to Maanayata Dutt in 2008. The couple welcomed their twins, Shahraan and Iqra, in 2010. Before Maanayata, the actor had been married twice. His first marriage was to actress Richa Sharma in 1987, who died in 1996 after battling brain cancer. From that marriage, Sanjay has a daughter, Trishala Dutt. The actor later married model Rhea Pillai in 1998, but the two eventually parted ways and got divorced in 2008.

Coming back to Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the film is hitting the right notes at the box office. Released on March 19, it has already crossed the ₹700 crore mark in India. On the global front, the movie has smashed past ₹1100 crore.

The sequel to the 2025 hit also stars R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera and Sara Arjun in pivotal roles.