After Allu Arjun's Shout Out, Shah Rukh Khan Is 'Feeling Jawan Twice All Over'

SRK in Jawan. (courtesy: YouTube)

After the many, many Jawan appreciation posts, superstar Allu Arjun joined the club. The actor gave the biggest shout out to the film on X (previously known as Twitter) and he wrote, "Biggg congratulations to the whole team of JAWAN for this mammoth blockbuster. Warm regards to the entire cast , technicians, crew and producers of Jawan." Addressing Shah Rukh Khan, Allu Arjun wrote, "SRK garu's massiest avatar ever, charming the whole of India and beyond with his swag. Truly happy for you sir, we prayed this for you." For Vijay Sethupathi, Allu Arjun wrote, Vijay Sethupathi garu is so terrific in his role as always."

He acknowledged Nayanthara and Deepika Padukone with these words, "Deepika Padukone elegant, effortless and impactful star presence. Nayanthara shines brightest on a national scale." For music composer Anirudh, the Pushpa star wrote, "You are making everyone in the nation go on loop to your music." He signed off with these words, "Biggg biggg congrats for Atlee Sir garu for making us all proud , delivering thought-provoking commercial film and creating history at the Indian box office."

Post the release of Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan has actively been responding to posts of appreciation and so he wrote this in his thank you note to Allu Arjun, "Thank you so much my man. So kind of you for the love and prayers. And when it comes to swag and 'The Fire' himself praises me...Wow...It has made my day! Feeling Jawan twice all over now! I must admit I must have learnt something from you as I had seen Pushpa thrice in three days! Big hug to u and will come and give u one personally as soon as possible. Keep swagging! Love you."

See Allu Arjun and SRK's social media exchange here:

Thank u so much my man. So kind of you for the love and prayers. And when it comes to swag and 'The Fire' himself praises me....wow...it has made my day!!! Feeling Jawan twice all over now!!! I must admit I must have learnt something from you as I had seen Pushpa thrice in three... https://t.co/KEH9FAguKs — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 14, 2023

The first part of Pushpa showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. Pushpa: The Rise was a huge hit at the box office. The film released in 2021 and Allu Arjun recently won the Best Actor award at the 69th National Film Awards.