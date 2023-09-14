Jawan Box Office Collection Day 7: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Is At 350 Crore And Counting

SRK and Deepika in Jawan. (courtesy: YouTube)

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is ruling our hearts and the box office. The film, which opened in theatres last week, is in no mood to slow down. It is smashing the collection records – one day at a time. Jawan, which also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, crossed the Rs 350 crore mark by collecting Rs 23.3 crore on Wednesday [Day 7], reported Sacnilk.Jawan crossed the line two days earlier than Pathaan did. In total, the Atlee directorial has earned Rs 368.38 crore at the Indian box office within a week of its release. Jawan minted Rs 328.08 crore in the Hindi belt. In the Tamil and Telugu regions, the film has collected Rs 23.01 crore and Rs 17.29 crore, respectively.

On Tuesday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed that Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan became the “fastest to enter (the) Rs 300 crore” club. In a post on X (formerly called Twitter), he wrote, “300 crore not out today… Unstoppable-Unshakable…Jawan superb hold on a working day [Day 5], after a 4-day extended weekend… Thursday 65.50 crore, Friday 46.23 crore, Saturday 68.72 crore, Sunday 71.63 crore, Monday 30.50 crore. Total: Rs 282.58 crore. #Hindi. #India biz. #Boxoffice.” In another post, the film critic shared a list of 300 crore club members, whom Jawan defeated to claim the throne.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun congratulated the whole team of Jawan for delivering a “mammoth blockbuster.” The actor tweeted: “Biggg Congratulations to the whole team of Jawan for this mammoth blockbuster. Warm regards to the entire cast, technicians, crew and producers of Jawan. Shah Rukh Khan Garu's massiest avatar ever, charming the whole of India and beyond with his swag. Truly happy for you sir, we prayed this for you. Vijay Sethupathi Garu is so terrific in his role as always. Deepika Padukone: elegant, effortless and impactful star presence. Nayanthara shines brightest on a national scale. Anirudh you are making everyone in the nation go on loop to your music. Biggg Biggg Congrats to Atlee garu for making us all proud, delivering thought-provoking commercial film and creating history at the Indian box office.”

Jawan has special appearances from Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt. Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Lehar Khan, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Ridhi Dogra, Girija Oak, Aaliyah Qureshi and Sunil Grover are also a part of the film.