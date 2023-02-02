Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 8: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Earns 'Big, Fat Number' - Rs 336 Crore So Far

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Pathaan

The Pathaan juggernaut rolls on, collecting "a big, fat number on Day 8," according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster new release began its second week on screens with ticket sales of Rs 17.50 crore at the domestic box office, bringing the total for the Hindi version of the film to Rs 336 crore. It is expected to overtake Dangal's total collections in its second weekend, coming up. "Pathaan shows no signs of fatigue. Collects a big, fat number of Day 8 (Wednesday). Remarkable. Will cross Dangal in Weekend 2," tweeted Mr Adarsh, adding the breakup of numbers: "Wednesday 55 crore, Thursday 68 crore, Friday 38 crore, Saturday 51.50 crore, Sunday 58.50 crore, Monday 25.50 crore, Tuesday 22 crore, Wednesday 17.50 crore. Total Rs 336 crore. Hindi. India biz."

The Tamil and Telugu versions of Pathaan brought in Rs 75 lakh on the eighth day, bringing the total of the regional dubs to Rs 12.50 crore. The combined earnings of the film in all three languages at the domestic box office are Rs 348.50 crore.

See Taran Adarsh's tweets here:

#Pathaan shows no signs of fatigue... Collects a big, fat number on Day 8 [Wed], REMARKABLE... Will cross #Dangal in Weekend 2… Wed 55 cr, Thu 68 cr, Fri 38 cr, Sat 51.50 cr, Sun 58.50 cr, Mon 25.50 cr, Tue 22 cr, Wed 17.50 cr. Total: ₹ 336 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/AFwmA6DgHq — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 2, 2023

Pathaan is Shah Rukh Khan's first lead role in four years and first hit in even longer. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is set in the Yash Raj Spy Universe with Salman Khan's Tiger films and War, also helmed by Siddharth Anand and starring Hrithik Roshan. Pathaan, which has shattered several Bollywood box office records since releasing on January 24, stars Shah Rukh Khan as a RAW agent who teams up with Deepika Padukone's character against former-agent-turned-villain Jim, played by John Abraham.