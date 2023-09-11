Loading - Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rule. Save This Date

Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rule. (courtesy: alluarjunonline)

Pushpa: The Rule is incoming. Brace yourselves for the sequel to Allu Arjun's 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise – you have plenty of time to prep, the film arrives next year on Independence Day. Allu Arjun revealed the release date of Pushpa: The Rule on Monday and it's a biggie – he returns as the titular gangster on August 15, 2024. The announcement simply shows a be-ringed hand with the date on it. Allu Arjun's caption was equally simple: "August 15th 2024!!! #Pushpa2TheRule."

The comments thread of Allu Arjun's date announcement post on Instagram instantly exploded. "Next 1000 crore movie," read a comment. "Omg omg omg," read another. Several comments used Pushpa's catch phrase: "Thaggedele."

See Allu Arjun's post here:

The role of Pushpa Raj, a labourer who rises to head a crime syndicate, fetched Allu Arjun immense acclaim in addition to box office crores. He was named winner of the National Award for Best Actor recently, somewhat controversially.

A teaser of sorts was released in April followed by Allu Arjun's first look from Pushpa: The Rule:

A poster of Pushpa co-star Fahadh Faasil was released on the actor's birthday:

Pushpa: The Rise, directed by Sukumar, boasted a stacked cast, many of whom will reprise their roles in the sequel. Among the returning actors are Rashmika Mandanna as Pushpa's love interest Srivalli and Fahadh Faasil as his nemesis, a police officer bent not only on retribution but also revenge. Additions to the cast include Prakash Raj and Jagapathi Babu. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who appeared in the blockbuster song sequence Oo Antava in Pushpa: The Rise, will not return for a second dance routine in Pushpa 2.