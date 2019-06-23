Adnan Sami Shares An Update On Upcoming Project. Says 'Something Cool Is Coming Up'

"Just finished a great recording session with some of the finest musicians of India," wrote Adnan Sami

Entertainment | | Updated: June 23, 2019 18:18 IST
Adnan Sami shared this picture (Courtesy: adnansamiworld )


Mumbai: 

Highlights

  1. Adnan Sami is known for songs like Lift kara de, Noor e khuda and more
  2. He last came out with his independent album in 2013
  3. He was recently seen as a coach in the singing reality show The Voice

Popular singer Adnan Sami, back at the recording studio, says he is working on "something cool". The singer, known for songs such as Lift Kara De, Noor e Khuda and Bhar Do Jholi, has teased about working on new music on his Twitter handle.

"Just finished a great recording session with some of the finest musicians of India, whom I call my musical family as they have been with me through many years," Adnan posted on Sunday. "They're just incredible... Something cool is coming up," he wrote.

He also shared photographs from the recording studio with the musicians.

This is what he tweeted:

Adnan last came out with his independent album in 2013. He was recently seen as a coach in the singing reality show The Voice.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

