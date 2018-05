Adnan Sami Celebrates Daughter Medina's First Birthday. See Pics

Adnan Sami and wife Roya with baby Medina (Image courtesy: adnansamiworld)

Singer Adnan Sami and wife Roya Faryabi's little daughter Medina turned one on Wednesday. News agency IANS reports that the family is currently in Germany and the birthday celebrations were hosted there. Adnan also shared some very cute pictures of Medina cutting a three-tier birthday cake . Baby Medina is dressed in a beautiful white frock with matching headband. (She looks like a princess). "I know that God truly loves me by blessing me with an angelic daughter. He has given me the greatest reason to rejoice & find new meaning to life & the magnificence of his generosity & creation," read an excerpt from Adnan Sami's post."On this special day which marks our angelic Medina's first birthday, we thank you for all your love & good wishes for her & we request you to remember her in your prayers as that is the most important & beautiful gift she will ever have in her life," he added.Take a look at baby Medina's birthday celebration pictures. (Swipe right to see more).(Wish you a very happy birthday, Medina). Adnan Sami and Roya Faryabi married in 2010 and Medina is their first child. He is a Pakistani singer and he received Indian citizenship in December 2015.Adnan Sami is making his acting debut with a film titled. He has provided playback for songs likeand. He is also known for hit music albums such asand