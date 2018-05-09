Adnan Sami Celebrates Daughter Medina's First Birthday. See Pics

Adnan Sami shared some very cute pictures of Medina cutting a three-tier birthday cake

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 09, 2018 16:51 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Adnan Sami Celebrates Daughter Medina's First Birthday. See Pics

Adnan Sami and wife Roya with baby Medina (Image courtesy: adnansamiworld)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Baby Medina is dressed in a beautiful white frock
  2. "God has given me the greatest reason to rejoice," Adnan Sami wrote
  3. They are currently in Germany
Singer Adnan Sami and wife Roya Faryabi's little daughter Medina turned one on Wednesday. News agency IANS reports that the family is currently in Germany and the birthday celebrations were hosted there. Adnan also shared some very cute pictures of Medina cutting a three-tier birthday cake. Baby Medina is dressed in a beautiful white frock with matching headband. (She looks like a princess). "I know that God truly loves me by blessing me with an angelic daughter. He has given me the greatest reason to rejoice & find new meaning to life & the magnificence of his generosity & creation," read an excerpt from Adnan Sami's post.

"On this special day which marks our angelic Medina's first birthday, we thank you for all your love & good wishes for her & we request you to remember her in your prayers as that is the most important & beautiful gift she will ever have in her life," he added.

Take a look at baby Medina's birthday celebration pictures. (Swipe right to see more).
 
 

I know that God truly loves me... By blessing me with an angelic daughter, He has given me the greatest reason to rejoice & find new meaning to life & the magnificence of His generosity & creation. My Medina jan is too little to read this but one day when she can InshAllah, she will know that today I was reliving every moment by the clock as to what we were doing at every minute till she entered this world one year ago.. She will also realise that a smile on her face means the universe to me. I belong to the world but she is my world! My dearest Roya jan, I can never thank you for the joy you have brought me by giving birth to Medina... Indeed time flies & I'm cherishing every precious moment as these moments happen only once. On this special day which marks our angelic Medina's first Birthday, we thank you for all your love & good wishes for her & we request you to remember her in your prayers as that is the most important & beautiful gift she will ever have in her life. God Bless you all. "Happy Birthday My Darling Angelic Princess Medina... Baba ki Jaan!!" #medinasamiturnsone #medinasamikhan #babakijaan #daddysgirl #daddysangel #angel #princess #happy #happybirthday #love #family #daughter #india

A post shared by Adnan Sami (@adnansamiworld) on



(Wish you a very happy birthday, Medina).

Comments
Adnan Sami and Roya Faryabi married in 2010 and Medina is their first child. He is a Pakistani singer and he received Indian citizenship in December 2015.

Adnan Sami is making his acting debut with a film titled Afghan - In Search Of A Home. He has provided playback for songs like Bhar Do Jholi Meri, Noor E Khuda, Mera Jahan and Aye Udi Udi Udi. He is also known for hit music albums such as Tera Chehra and Kabhi Toh Nazar Milao.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Adnan Samiadnan sami daughter

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket ScoreIPL Points Table

................................ Advertisement ................................