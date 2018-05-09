Adnan Sami Celebrates Daughter Medina's First Birthday. See Pics

I know that God truly loves me... By blessing me with an angelic daughter, He has given me the greatest reason to rejoice & find new meaning to life & the magnificence of His generosity & creation. My Medina jan is too little to read this but one day when she can InshAllah, she will know that today I was reliving every moment by the clock as to what we were doing at every minute till she entered this world one year ago.. She will also realise that a smile on her face means the universe to me. I belong to the world but she is my world! My dearest Roya jan, I can never thank you for the joy you have brought me by giving birth to Medina... Indeed time flies & I'm cherishing every precious moment as these moments happen only once. On this special day which marks our angelic Medina's first Birthday, we thank you for all your love & good wishes for her & we request you to remember her in your prayers as that is the most important & beautiful gift she will ever have in her life. God Bless you all. "Happy Birthday My Darling Angelic Princess Medina... Baba ki Jaan!!" #medinasamiturnsone #medinasamikhan #babakijaan #daddysgirl #daddysangel #angel #princess #happy #happybirthday #love #family #daughter #india

