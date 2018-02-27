Such Cute Pics Of Adnan Sami's Daughter Medina

Adnan Sami, wife Roya Faryabi and their daughter Medina were photographed at the Mumbai airport

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 27, 2018 13:11 IST
Adnan Sami with daughter Medina

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Medina looked cute as a button in a white frock
  2. She was born last May
  3. Adnan Sami had announced her birth on social media
Singer Adnan Sami, wife Roya Faryabi and their daughter Medina were photographed at the Mumbai airport on Monday evening. Baby Medina, who was born last May, looked cute as a button in a white frock and matching hairband. She was perched on her dad's arms while mom Roya Faryabi accompanied them. Medina's birth was announced by Adnan Sami on social media. "Roya and I have been blessed with an angelic baby girl. We've named her Medina Sami Khan. Prayed for a daughter. Over Joyed! #daddyslittlegirl," he wrote. However, Adnan Sami shared Medina's first pictures a couple of months later. Take a look at baby Medina's airport pictures with parents Adnan Sami and Roya Faryabi.
 
"It gives me great pleasure in sharing the photos of our beloved daughter Medina with you... May God bless her always," Adnan Sami, 43, wrote while introducing his daughter via social media.
 

Months ago, baby Medina, along with her parents, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. "It was extremely beautiful in the manner with which our Honourable Prime Minister Sri Narendra Modi ji welcomed us with his love and warmth. The way he played with and blessed our little angel Medina was the most touching sight of all. We enjoyed every memorable moment and thus are truly obliged," Adnan Sami captioned the pictures he posted.
 


She also met Minister of Information & Broadcasting Smriti Irani.
 

Adnan Sami is making his acting debut with a film titled Afghan - In Search Of A Home. He has provided playback for songs like Bhar Do Jholi Meri (Bajrangi Bhaijaan), Noor E Khuda and Mera Jahan. He is also known for music albums such as Tera Chehra and Kabhi Toh Nazar Milao. Adnan Sami, a Pakistani singer, got Indian citizenship in December 2015.
 

