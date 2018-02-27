Such Cute Pics Of Adnan Sami's Daughter Medina

Highlights
- Medina looked cute as a button in a white frock
- She was born last May
- Adnan Sami had announced her birth on social media
"It gives me great pleasure in sharing the photos of our beloved daughter Medina with you... May God bless her always," Adnan Sami, 43, wrote while introducing his daughter via social media.
Months ago, baby Medina, along with her parents, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. "It was extremely beautiful in the manner with which our Honourable Prime Minister Sri Narendra Modi ji welcomed us with his love and warmth. The way he played with and blessed our little angel Medina was the most touching sight of all. We enjoyed every memorable moment and thus are truly obliged," Adnan Sami captioned the pictures he posted.
Adnan Sami is making his acting debut with a film titled Afghan - In Search Of A Home. He has provided playback for songs like Bhar Do Jholi Meri (Bajrangi Bhaijaan), Noor E Khuda and Mera Jahan. He is also known for music albums such as Tera Chehra and Kabhi Toh Nazar Milao. Adnan Sami, a Pakistani singer, got Indian citizenship in December 2015.