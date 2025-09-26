After Diljit Dosanjh's Reply On <i>Sardaar Ji 3</i> Row, Adnan Sami Says, "An Artist Will Always Belong To A Country"

Singer Adnan Sami, who became an Indian citizen in 2016, opened up about an artist's political stance and India banning Pakistani artistes following the Pahalgam attack on April 22 this year, during a recent interview. Adnan Sami's response comes at a time when Diljit Dosanjh has broken his silence over the Sardaar Ji 3 row, months after his film was released overseas excluding India.

What's Happening

During an interview with The Hindustan Times, Adnan Sami was asked about the role of politics in art, which transcends borders.

"Politics is something else, nationalism is something else. An artist will always belong to a country. An artist may not be political, but definitely a patriot. You can turn around and say 'this artist doesn't conform to any political ideology. Okay, that is understandable, you can't force them. But an artist will always belong to a country," Adnan Sami said.

Following the Pahalgam attack, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), an organisation of movie artists, banned Pakistani series and films on Indian soil. Diljit Dosanjh's Sardaar Ji 3, featuring Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, and Fawad Khan-Vaani Kapoor's Abir Gulaal were released overseas, excluding India, as the films were caught in the crosshairs.

Reiterating his idea of nationalism, Adnan Sami said, "You have to stand by the very home you belong to, and be a part of protecting it. Your country is your home. Ultimately if people came to disrupt your dwelling, your residence, wouldn't the artist stand up and fight, saying 'hey, don't mess with my house'. You can't say 'now I am going to become universal, an artist doesn't have boundaries', No, I am sorry!

"Art also has boundaries. Would you allow an artist to live in anybody's house? No, he will live in his own house. You cannot turn around and say 'my house is my domain, but not my country', no, the country is also your home. I am very clear about this. An artist, regardless of which part of the world they belong to... if they stand up for their country, I respect that."

What Diljit Dosanjh Said About The Sardaar Ji 3 Row

Diljit Dosanjh's Sardaar Ji 3, featuring Hania Aamir, faced threats following the Pahalgam attack. Diljit, who was one of the producers of the film, did not give in to the threats and released the film overseas.

While performing in Kuala Lumpur recently, he said, "When my film Sardaar Ji 3 was shot in February, the matches were being played. After that, the tragic Pahalgam terror attack happened. At that time, and even now, we have always prayed that the terrorists should receive the strictest punishment. The difference is that my film was shot before the attack, and the match was played afterwards."

Referring to the recent match played on between India and Pakistan on September 14 during the Asia Cup, Diljit emphasised his point: "I have many answers, but I kept quiet, kept everything inside me. I didn't speak. I have many answers. Whoever tells you anything, you shouldn't take that poison inside you. I've learnt that from life. So I didn't say anything... There are a lot more things to say, but I don't want to do that, I don't want to do that s***," concluded Diljit.

Adnan Sami has recently sung the Param Sundari song "Bheegi Saari."