How Adnan Sami's Life Has Changed After Daughter's Medina's Birth

Adnan Sami said that he loves to shop for his daughter Medina Sami Khan and her presence in his life has changed him as an individual

Entertainment | | Updated: January 31, 2019 00:03 IST
Adnan Sami photographed with wife Roya Faryabi and daughter Medina (Image courtesy: Instagram)


Mumbai: 

Highlights

  1. "Somewhere, the birth of Medina changed the human being in me," he said
  2. Medina was born in May 2017
  3. Adnan Sami is currently busy with the show The Voice

Music composer-singer Adnan Sami says that he loves to shop for his daughter Medina Sami Khan and her presence in his life has changed him as an individual. Talking about his daughter Sami told IANS here: "Somewhere, the birth of Medina changed the human being in me, not only the singer. I have changed. I love to shop for her endlessly. I took note on baby girls' latest fashion and buy dresses accordingly."

 

 

"I was told that daughters are special and father-daughter bond is very different. Until Medina came into our life, I did not realize how incredible it is," said the singer.

Medina was born on May 10, 2017.

 

 

The singer-composer is busy these days with budding talents on the music reality show The Voice. It will start from February 3, on Star Plus.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

