What Armaan Malik Said About Rumours Of Altercation With Adnan Sami On The Voice Sets

Armaan Malik is a judge of The Voice India sets (courtesy armaanmalik22)

Highlights Armaan Malik rubbished the rumours It was reported that Armaan Malik and Adnan Sami had a fight Adnan Sami reportedly stormed out of the sets

Singers Armaan Malik and Adnan Sami - co judges of The Voice India - trended all of Tuesday evening for a certain report stating that they had a war of words on the sets of the reality show, after which Adnan Sami walked out. Meanwhile, when publications such as Pinkvilla and BollywoodLife reached out to Armaan Malik, he dismissed the reports as "rubbish." Armaan Malik reassured BollywoodLife that these are false rumours: "Bakwaas! This is completely untrue. Please do not irritate me with this false story." Armaan Malik and Adnan Sami also share the judges' panel with Harshdeep Kaur with Divyanka Tripathi hosting the show.

As per a SpotboyE report published on Monday, Armaan Malik and Adnan Sami share a cold rapport and do not see eye-to-eye when it comes to taking decisions on the show. SpotboyE further reported that on Monday, Armaan Malik purposely delayed his arrival on the show's sets in Film City by stopping at a posh Mumbai hotel.

Armaan Malik apparently made a call to the show's team asking if Adnan Sami had arrived and scheduled his own arrival later than his fellow judge. This reportedly led to an altercation between Adnan Sami and Armaan Malik when the former locked himself up in his vanity. While most of the episode was shot minus Adnan Sami, he did join the sets after some 2 hours or so, stated the report.

Armaan Malik is a popular Bollywood playback voice and has sung for films such as Taare Zameen Par, Khoobsurat, Baar Baar Dekho, 102 Not Out, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and more. Adnan Sami is best known for songs such as Bhar Do Jholi Meri, Noor E Khuda, Mera Jahan and Aye Udi Udi Udi. He also has hit music albums such as Tera Chehra and Kabhi Toh Nazar Milao on his resume.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.