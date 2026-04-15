Aditya Dhar Reveals How 400 Stuntmen Worked On <i>Dhurandhar</i>: "The Number Sounds Unreal"

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar has offered a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse into the sheer scale and intensity of action design in Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Taking to X, the director penned a note for his action team, detailing the extreme ideas, relentless execution, and unwavering dedication that brought his ambitious vision to life.

Pushing Boundaries

Aditya Dhar did not hold back while describing the wild and often unbelievable concepts he brought to the table. He wrote, "To my action team on Dhurandhar - Aejaz Gulab, Sea Young Oh, Yannick Ben, Ramazan Bulut and Vishal Tyagi. There's a thin line between conviction and madness and on this film, I crossed it almost every single day."

He added, "I would walk up to Aejaz bhai with ideas that even I knew sounded ridiculous the moment I said them out loud, a man being cooked inside an industrial pressure cooker, someone being dragged through the busy streets behind a bike with a noose around his neck, thirty men hanging upside down from fans and spinning at the push of a button. These weren't just ideas, they were problems I was casually handing over to him. And every single time, the response was the same, no hesitation, no judgement, just, "Okay, let's figure it out." That mindset is what defines all of you."

The filmmaker also revealed the staggering scale of manpower involved in executing these sequences. He shared, "I still remember a point during the shoot where I told Aejaz bhai, "We're running out of stuntmen, I'm seeing the same faces again." And he just looked at me and casually replied, "There's no one left, we've used almost everyone in Mumbai." More than 400 stunt performers. Even now, that number sounds unreal. But that's what it took. What stayed with me even more than the scale was the precision and ownership each of you brought."

Precision, Preparation, And Passion Behind The Chaos

Aditya Dhar went on to highlight the individual contributions of his action team.

He wrote, "Mr. Sea Young Oh and his incredible team didn't just design action, they choreographed the brilliant climaxes of both parts and built the breathlessness of the Jaskirat massacre in a way that you feel it in your chest. Yannick and Ramazan brought controlled chaos to life, from the madness of the Arshad Pappu gang war to Babu Dakait's annihilation, every frame wild but never random. And Vishal (Baba SFX), the quiet backbone of so much of what we pulled off. The way you would break down an explosion, its scale, timing, height and make something so dangerous feel so precise gave all of us the confidence to push further."

"And through all of this was Aejaz bhai, with the support of Abbas Ali Moghul and their entire team, holding everything together and constantly pushing for better. What people won't see is what went into making all of this possible. Mock sets built on studio floors. Days and days of rehearsals. Then reworking, then rehearsing again. We were under insane timelines, dealing with extreme conditions but the one thing we never compromised on was safety and preparation," he added.

The filmmaker concluded by saying, "That's the only reason we could pull off what we did. Somewhere along the way, this stopped being just work for me. I found real friendships here. Action has always been the part of filmmaking that feels most instinctive to me. It's where I feel at home. And with all of you, I never felt like I had to fight to be understood, you just got it and then took it further. You didn't just execute what was written, you elevated it, challenged it, and made it better. Dhurandhar breathes the way it does because of you. Endless respect. Always grateful."

To my action team on Dhurandhar - Aejaz Gulab, Sea Young Oh, Yannick Ben, Ramazan Bulut and Vishal Tyagi.

There's a thin line between conviction and madness and on this film, I crossed it almost every single day. 😄

I would walk up to Aejaz bhai with ideas that even I knew… pic.twitter.com/KMwgl2ELt0 — Aditya Dhar (@AdityaDharFilms) April 15, 2026

About Dhurandhar Franchise

Dhurandhar 2 has become the highest-grossing Indian film without contributions from Gulf countries and China.

Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, emerged as the year's highest-grossing film and the top earner in a single language. The new installment surpassed its predecessor's lifetime haul within 11 days.

Apart from Ranveer Singh, the star cast includes R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, and several others in key roles.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar Is Now India's Biggest Franchise, With Rs 3,000 Crore And Counting