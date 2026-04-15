MPBSE 10TH, 12TH Result LIVE, MP Board Results News LIVE Updates: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the High School (Class 10), Higher Secondary (Class 12), and Diploma in Pre-School Education (DPSE) results 2026 today at 11 am. Students can check and download their results on the official website of the board, mpbse.nic.in.
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will announce the board examination results from the Samatva Bhavan (Chief Minister's residence).
How To Download MP Board Class 10, 12 Results?
- Visit the official MPBSE website mpbse.nic.in.
- Click on the MP Board 2026 results for Class 10 or 12, respectively.
- Enter your roll number, date of birth, and other required credentials
- Click on "Submit" and your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Review your marksheet, download it and save a copy for future use.
Official Websites To Download Your Result
- mpbse.nic.in
- mpbse.mponline.gov.in
- mpresults.nic.in
Check Result Via SMS
Class 10 and 12 students can check their MP Board results via SMS by sending "MPBSE10 (their roll number)" or "MPBSE12 (their roll number)" to 56263.
The Class 12 (Higher Secondary) exams were conducted from February 7 to March 3, 2026, while the Class 10 (High School) exams were held from February 11 to March 2, 2026. Both Classes had Hindi subject as the first paper.
Download Your Results Through This QR Code:
MPBSE 10TH, 12TH Result LIVE, MP Board Results News LIVE Updates: Track Here Latest Updates
MP Board Result 2026 LIVE: What details will be mentioned in the MP Board marksheet?
The marksheet will include key information such as the student's name, roll number, subject-wise marks, total marks obtained, division, and qualifying status.
MP Board Result 2026 LIVE: When were the MP Board Class 10 and 12 examinations conducted in 2026?
The Class 12 examinations were held from February 7 to March 3, 2026, while the Class 10 exams took place from February 11 to March 2, 2026. For both classes, the exams began with the Hindi paper.
MP Board Result 2026 LIVE: Is there an alternative way to check MP Board results without internet access?
Yes, students can check their results via SMS. Class 10 students need to send "MPBSE10 (roll number)" and Class 12 students should send "MPBSE12 (roll number)" to 56263 to receive their results on their mobile phones.
MP Board Result 2026 LIVE: What is the step-by-step process to download the MPBSE Class 10, 12 results?
Students can check their results through the following steps:
- Visit the official website
- Click on the respective Class 10 or Class 12 result link
- Enter their roll number and date of birth, and submit the details
- The result will appear on the screen
- Downloaded and saved for future reference
MP Board Result 2026 LIVE: Where can students check and download their MP Board results 2026?
Students can access their results on the official websites, mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, and mpresults.nic.in, by entering their login credentials.
MP Board Result 2026 LIVE: Who will announce the MP Board Class 10 and 12 results 2026?
The results will be officially announced by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav from Samatva Bhavan, his official residence.
MP Board Result 2026 LIVE: When will MP Board Class 10 and 12 results 2026 be announced?
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare the Class 10 (High School), Class 12 (Higher Secondary), and DPSE results 2026 today at 11AM.