MP 10th, 12th Results 2026 Out: How To Download Via Official Websites, DigiLocker

MPBSE 10th, 12th Result 2026 (OUT): The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Higher Secondary) results for 2026. The results were officially released by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. More than 16 lakh students who appeared for the board examinations can now access their scorecards online through official platforms, as well as the NDTV Education portal.

Over 16 Lakh Students Appeared

This year, over 16 lakh students registered for the board examinations across the state. Of these, approximately 9.07 lakh appeared for Class 10, while nearly 7 lakh appeared for the Class 12 examinations.



Where To Check MP Board Results 2026



Students can access and download their marksheets from the following official websites:

mpbse.nic.in

mpbse.mponline.gov.in

mpresults.nic.in

Steps To Download MPBSE Results

Visit any of the official websites

Click on the Class 10 or Class 12 result link

Enter your roll number, date of birth, and other required details

Submit the information to view your result

Download and save the marksheet for future reference

Results Also Available On DigiLocker



Apart from the official websites, students can check their results instantly via DigiLocker. To access the marksheet:

Visit DigiLocker website, results.digilocker.gov.in

Log in using your credentials

Download the digital marksheet

Students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the scorecard.



How To Check Results Via SMS



In case of website issues, results can also be accessed through SMS:

For Class 10: Type MPBSE10 (Roll Number) and send it to 56263

For Class 12: Type MPBSE12 (Roll Number) and send it to 56263

Exam Schedule



The Class 12 board exams were conducted from February 7 to March 3, 2026, while Class 10 exams were held between February 11 and March 2, 2026. Both exams commenced with the Hindi paper.