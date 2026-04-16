MP Board 10th Result 2026: Cook's Daughters Score Over 90% Without Coaching

MP Board 10th Result 2026: In an inspiring story of determination and resilience, two sisters, Anu Mishra and Shiva Mishra, students of Government Sandipani School in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar, have delivered an exceptional performance in the state board Class 10 examinations, scoring over 90 per cent marks each despite challenging financial circumstances.

Success Without Coaching

The success story of the two sisters is closely tied to the struggles of their family. Despite limited financial resources, they consistently focused on their studies without enrolling in any coaching classes.

They followed a disciplined routine, dedicating around six hours daily to self-study. They also structured their preparation by allocating nearly one hour to each subject. To maintain concentration, both sisters avoided using mobile phones, ensuring minimal distractions.

Family's Struggles

Their family's financial condition remains extremely modest. Their father works as a salesman in a private company and earns around Rs 6,000 per month. Originally from Deori, the family currently lives in a rented house in Indira Ward, Sagar. The household includes three daughters and a younger son, who is currently studying in Class 8.

To support the family income and ensure uninterrupted education for her children, their mother, Deepti Mishra, works as a domestic cook in multiple households.

Sharing how her daughters manage responsibilities along with studies, she said, "While I am away at work, my daughters manage home along with their studies."

Deepti herself has studied only up to Class 5, but has remained committed to ensuring a better educational future for her children despite hardships.

According to the family, financial constraints never became a barrier to their aspirations. Deepti consistently motivated her daughters to stay focused and pursue their education sincerely.

Future Plans

Anu Mishra plans to pursue higher studies in Mathematics and aspires to become a pilot, while Shiva Mishra aims to build a career in fashion design.

Teachers at Government Sandipani School have also expressed pride in their achievement, stating that Anu and Shiva have always been sincere, disciplined, and consistent in their academic approach. They believe the sisters' performance will serve as an inspiration for other students in the school and beyond.