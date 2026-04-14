MPBSE 10th, 12th Result 2026: How To Check Scorecard Using QR Code

- Madhya Pradesh Board will announce Class 10, 12, and DPSE results on April 15 at 11 am
- Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav will declare results from Samatva Bhavan residence
- Around 16 lakh students appeared, with 9.07 lakh in Class 10 and 7 lakh in Class 12 exams
MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is set to announce the High School (Class 10), Higher Secondary (Class 12) and Diploma in Pre-School Education (DPSE) results 2026 on April 15 at 11 am. Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav will announce the board examination results from the Samatva Bhavan (Chief Minister's residence).
Students can access their results by entering their roll number on the NDTV MPBSE Board result checker. Approximately 16 lakh students registered for the MP Board 10th and 12th exams in 2026, with about 9.07 lakh in Class 10 and nearly 7 lakh in Class 12.
Students can scan the NDTV QR code also to check their scores, results (marksheets) instantly while avoiding heavy traffic on official websites.
Here is a step-by-step guide to check results on NDTV's board results page:
- Visit the NDTV Education portal at (ndtv.com/education).
- Navigate to the "Board Exam Results 2026" section.
- Click on the link for "Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10th Exam Results and Madhya Pradesh 12th Exam Results 2026".
- Enter your roll number and other required details.
- Click on the "Submit" button.
- Your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Download your digital score (or marksheet) for future reference.