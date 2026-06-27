JKBOSE Re-Evaluation Result 2026 Out For Class 10 And 12: Know Steps To Check Here

The JKBOSE Re-Evaluation Result 2026 for Class 10 and Class 12 has been officially released by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE). Students who applied for the re-evaluation of their answer sheets can now check whether their marks have been revised after the evaluation process. The board has published separate PDF lists for Class 10 and Class 12, making it easier for students to search their roll numbers and verify their updated result status.

As per the official notification, the results include cases where marks have been amended, revised, or declared after the re-evaluation process. Students are advised to carefully check the result PDF and keep a copy for future reference.

How To Check JKBOSE Re-Evaluation Result 2026?

Visit the official JKBOSE website at jkbose.jk.gov.in.

Open the latest notification for Class 10 or Class 12 Re-evaluation Result 2026.

Download the respective PDF file.

Press Ctrl + F (or use the search option on your mobile) and enter your roll number.

Check whether your result has been amended, revised, or declared.

Save the PDF for future use.

What Does the JKBOSE Re-Evaluation Result 2026 Mean?

The JKBOSE Re-Evaluation Result 2026 reflects the final outcome after the board rechecks the evaluated answer sheets. During re-evaluation, examiners review the answer booklet to ensure that all answers have been assessed correctly and that marks have been totalled accurately.

If any changes are found, the student's marks are updated accordingly. However, if no errors are identified, the original marks remain unchanged. The revised result released by JKBOSE is considered final for the re-evaluation process.

JKBOSE Part II Exams Begin from June 27

Alongside the release of the JKBOSE Re-evaluation Result 2026, the board has also started the JKBOSE Part II examinations for Classes 10 and 12. According to the official schedule, the examinations commenced on June 27 and will continue until July 20, 2026.

Students appearing for the Part II examinations should follow the exam guidelines carefully, carry their admit cards to the examination centre, and reach the venue well before the reporting time.