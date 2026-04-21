Jammu and Kashmir Board Class 10 Result 2026 Out For Summer Zone

JKBOSE 10th Result 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the secondary school examination (Class 10) summer zone results on its official website, jkresults.nic.in. The JKBOSE 10th exam for the Jammu Division (summer zone) was conducted from February 17 to March 10, 2026. Candidates can download their Class 10 marksheets from the official website of the board.

Besides the official websites, summer zone students can also check their scorecards from the DigiLocker platform and via SMS.

Official Websites

Students can use the following official websites to access their Class 10th marksheets:

jkbose.jk.gov.in

jkresults.nic.in

Login Details Required

To access their summer zone results, Class 10 students must enter their roll number and registration number in the login window. Check the image of the result download window below.



It is advisable to keep the login details ready for downloading the scorecards. Last year, the JKBOSE 10th result was released on April 30, 2025.

Check JKBOSE Result Via SMS

To check the JKBOSE 2026 result through SMS, students need to type a text message in the given format - JKBOSE10 <Roll Number> and send it to 5676750. The JKBOSE Class 10th scores will appear on the screen via an SMS alert.

Download Marksheet From DigiLocker

Class 10 students from the Jammu Division can also download their scorecards from the DigiLocker platform. Students can download their marksheets from DigiLocker by visiting the official website, digilocker.gov.in, and searching for the state/board of their examination.

The JKBOSE 10th result for the winter zone was released on January 14, 2026. For the winter zone, 40,242 boys had qualified the examination, amounting to a pass percentage of 84.30 per cent, while 40,408 female candidates (85.78 per cent passing percentage) had qualified the examination.