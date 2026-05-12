Jammu And Kashmir Board Class 11 Result Out For Summer Zone, Check Download Details

JKBOSE Class 11 Result 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared Class 11 results for the summer zone annual regular examination 2026 today. Students can download their scorecard from the official website of the board at jkresults.nic.in. Students who had appeared for the February-March 2026 examinations can use their login credentials to download JKBOSE scorecards.

Official Websites To Check Scorecard

Check the list of official result portals below.

jkbose.nic.in

jkresults.nic.in

Besides the official websites, summer zone students can also check their scorecards from the DigiLocker platform and via SMS.

Direct Link To Download JKBOSE Marksheet

Click here to download JKBOSE Class 11 Result 2026

It is advisable to download the result PDF and save it for future admissions.

Login Details Required

To access JKBOSE Class 11 scorecards, student must enter the following details:

Roll Number Registration Number

Check the image of the login window below.

The scorecard will display student's details, subject-wise marks, total marks, and qualifying (pass/fail) status of the candidate.

Class 11 scorecards are important for Class 12 admissions, students must keep them safe for future use.