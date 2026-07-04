GSEB Class 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2026 Declared; Check Purak Exam Scorecards Here

GSEB SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has declared the Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSC) Supplementary, also known as Purak, examination results 2026. Students who appeared for the June supplementary examinations can now check and download their scorecards from the official website, using their seat number.

The supplementary exams offered students a second opportunity to clear subjects they could not pass in the regular board examinations. Along with the results, the board has also released stream-wise and overall pass percentage statistics for SSC and HSC supplementary examinations.

GSEB SSC, HSC Supplementary Result 2026: How To Check?

Students can follow these steps to download their supplementary result:

Visit the official website at gseb.org.

Click on the SSC Supplementary Result 2026 or HSC Supplementary Result 2026 link.

Enter your seat number in the login window.

Click on the Submit button.

Your provisional marksheet will appear on the screen.

Download and save a copy for future reference.

Students are advised to download their provisional scorecard, verify all the details carefully, and collect the original marksheets from their respective schools as per the schedule announced by GSEB.

GSEB Supplementary Result 2026: What After the Purak Exam Results?

Students who have passed the GSEB Class 10 Supplementary Exam 2026 can now apply for admission to Class 11 in the stream of their choice. Those who have qualified in the GSEB Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026 are now eligible to apply for undergraduate courses and college admissions.

Students should download and keep a copy of their marksheet for future use. In case of any error or discrepancy in the marksheet, they should immediately contact their respective school for correction.

For reference, the GSEB Class 12 Main Result 2026 was announced on May 4, 2026. The Science stream recorded an overall pass percentage of 84.33%, while the Arts and Commerce streams achieved an overall pass percentage of 92.71%.