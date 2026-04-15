MP Board Class 12 Result: Labourer's Son Shlok Tops Science Stream, Aims To Become IAS Officer

MP Board 12th Result: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education declared the Class 12 results on Wednesday, and Shlok Prajapati from Sehore topped in the Science stream.

Prajapati, who is the son of a labourer, said he wants to become an IAS officer. While speaking to NDTV, Prajapati said, "I want to become an IAS officer and serve the country." His success stands out as his father, Vinod Prajapati, works as a labourer and supported his son's education despite financial difficulties. Shlok credits his parents and teachers for his achievement.

This is not the first time Shlok has made it to the merit list. In the Class 10 board examination, he secured 97.6 percent marks and achieved the 7th position in the state's top 10 list. Now, he has emerged as the state topper in Class 12. The Nutan School management and the district administration have congratulated him on his success.

According to official data, more than 29,000 students from Sehore district appeared in the board examinations this year. Of these, around 16,000 students appeared for Class 10 exams, while about 13,000 students took the Class 12 exams. The Class 12 board exams were conducted from February 7 to March 3, 2026.

Where to Check MP Board Results 2026

Students can download their marksheets from the following official portals:

mpbse.nic.in

mpbse.mponline.gov.in

mpresults.nic.in

Steps to Download MPBSE Class 10, 12 Results