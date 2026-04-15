Pratibha Singh Tops Madhya Pradesh Class 10 Exam With 499 Marks Out Of 500

MP Board 10th, 12th Toppers 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the Class 10 and Class 12 board examination results for 2026, with the spotlight firmly on the toppers who delivered exceptional performances across the state. Students who appeared for the exams can access their scorecards on NDTV.com/education.

Class 10 Toppers: Pratibha Singh Solanki Leads With Near-Perfect Score

Pratibha Singh Solanki from Saraswati Gyan Mandir, Panna, has secured the top position in the Class 10 examination. She scored an outstanding 499 out of 500 marks, emerging as the state topper with a near-perfect result.

Girls have dominated the Class 10 merit list this year, with 235 girls securing positions compared to 143 boys, underlining their strong academic performance.

Class 12 Toppers: Stream-Wise Rank Holders

Humanities (Arts): Shruti Tomar secured the top position with 489 out of 500 marks. She is a student of Drona Academy in Morena.

Science: Shloka Prajapati topped the stream with 493 out of 500 marks.

Commerce: Chandani Vishwakarma and Khushi Roy jointly topped the stream, each scoring 494 out of 500 marks.

Overall Performance Highlights

While toppers remained the highlight, the overall performance figures reflect steady results:

Class 10 pass percentage: 73.4%

Boys: 70.31%

Girls: 77.52%

Class 12 pass percentage: 76.01%

Boys: 72.39%

Girls: 79.41%

Girls outperformed boys in both classes.

Strong Showing By Government Schools

Government schools outperformed private schools in this year's examinations. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav stated that government schools recorded significantly better results, indicating improved academic outcomes in the public education system.

In Class 12, government schools recorded a pass percentage of 80.43%, compared to 69.67% in private schools - a gap of nearly 8 percentage points.

Top District And Regional Performance

Jhabua district emerged as the top-performing district in Madhya Pradesh, recording an impressive pass percentage of 93.23%. Districts with a high Scheduled Tribe population also registered strong results, reflecting notable academic progress in these regions.

Second Board Exam Opportunity From May 7

The Chief Minister announced that a second board examination will begin on May 7. Under the National Education Policy, students will be allowed two attempts in Classes 10 and 12. Those who wish to improve their scores or have not passed will be able to reappear in the examination.