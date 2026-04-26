Uttarakhand Class 12 Toppers: Geetika Pant, Sushila Mehndiratta Secure Rank 1, Aryan Takes Second Place

Uttarakhand Board Class 12 Toppers: Uttarakhand Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat announced the Class 12 (Intermediate) results on April 25. A total of 85,499 students passed out of 1,00,452 who appeared, taking the overall pass percentage to 85.11 per cent-an improvement of 1.88 per cent from last year.

Geetika Pant from Bageshwar and Sushila Mehndiratta from Udham Singh Nagar jointly secured the top position with 98 per cent marks. Aryan from Rishikesh stood second with 97.80 per cent, while Vanshika from Haridwar bagged the third rank with 97 per cent.

Topper Geetika, daughter of a taxi driver, aspires to become an engineer and contribute to society, according to PTI.

"If you have family support and guidance from good teachers, lack of resources does not matter," Geetika said. Her mother, Ritika Pant, added that financial constraints never held back her daughter's ambitions.

Geetika had earlier topped her district in Class 10 with 97.6 per cent marks despite financial challenges.

Class 12 Second Topper

Aryan from Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College secured the second rank with 97.80 per cent. He shared that he studied for 8-10 hours daily, balancing board exam preparation with competitive exam practice after school.

Speaking about his dedication, his mother Vineeta said, "I never imagined he would reach this level, but when children work hard, parents begin to believe in their potential. He has put in immense effort. While parental support matters, the child's hard work is equally important. I am also grateful to the school's teachers for their guidance."

Girls outperformed boys, recording a pass percentage of 88.09 per cent compared to 81.93 per cent for boys.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated the Class 10 and 12 toppers over the phone for their outstanding achievements.