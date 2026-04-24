Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th Results 2026 Tomorrow At 10 AM, Here Is How To Check

Uttarakhand Board Result 2026: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will declare the Class 10 and Class 12 results on April 25 at 10 AM. Once the results are announced, students can check and download their scorecards at ndtv.com/education/results. The examinations were held from February 21 to March 20, with over 2.15 lakh students appearing, 1.12 lakh in Class 10 and 1.02 lakh in Class 12.

How to Check UK Board Result 2026 on NDTV Education Portal?

Visit the NDTV Education results page, ndtv.com/education/results

Click on the link for UK Board Class 10 Result 2026 or UK Board Class 12 Result 2026

Enter the roll number and other required details

Click on the submit button

The UBSE Result 2026 will appear on the screen

Download and save the result for future reference

Following the declaration, result links will also be activated on the official websites and platforms such as DigiLocker and the UMANG app. Students can access their marksheets by entering their login credentials.

How To Check UK Board Result 2026 On Official website?

Students can check their Uttarakhand Board Result 2026 by following these steps:

Visit the official website, ubse.uk.gov.in

Click on the link for Class 10 or Class 12 Result 2026

Enter the roll number in the required field

Click on the submit button

The UK Board Result 2026 will appear on the screen

Download and save the marksheet for future reference

Details Mentioned on UK Board Result 2026

Students should check all the information mentioned on their provisional marksheet to avoid any errors. The UK Board Result 2026 will include the following details:

Student's Name

Roll Number

Subject-wise Marks

Total Marks Obtained

Result Status (Pass/Fail)

It is important to verify these details immediately after downloading the result. In case of any mistake, students should contact their school or board officials for correction.