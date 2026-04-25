Uttarakhand Board Results 2026 Today: List Of Official Websites, Direct Link Here

Uttarakhand Board Results 2026: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will release the Class 10 and Class 12 results today at 10 AM. Soon after the official announcement, direct links to access results will be activated on the board's official website. The results will also be accessible on platforms such as DigiLocker and the UMANG app, allowing students to access their marksheets using their login credentials.

How To Check UK Board Result 2026 On Official Website

Students can check their Uttarakhand Board Result 2026 by following these steps:

Visit the official website: ubse.uk.gov.in

Click on the link for Class 10 or Class 12 Result 2026

Enter the roll number in the required field

Click on the submit button

The UK Board Result 2026 will appear on the screen

Download and save the marksheet for future reference

Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th Results 2026: Details Mentioned On Scorecard

Student's Name

Roll Number

Subject-wise Marks

Total Marks Obtained

Result Status (Pass/Fail)

Students are advised to verify these details after downloading the result. In case of any error, they should contact their school or board officials for correction.

Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th Results 2026: How To Check On NDTV Education Portal

Visit the NDTV Education results page: ndtv.com/education/results

Click on the link for "UK Board Class 10 Result 2026" or "UK Board Class 12 Result 2026"

Enter the roll number and other required details

Click on the submit button

The UBSE Result 2026 will appear on the screen

Download and save the result for future reference

The Uttarakhand Board examinations 2026 were conducted from February 21 to March 20. Over 2.15 lakh students-1.12 lakh in Class 10 and 1.02 lakh in Class 12-appeared for the board exams.

Last year, 90.77 per cent of students passed the Class 10 examination, while 88.20 per cent cleared the Class 12 examination.