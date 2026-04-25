Uttarakhand Board Result 2026: 92.10% Pass In Class 10, Akshat Gopal Tops With 98.20% Marks

Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Exams 2026 Topper: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has declared the Class 10 and Class 12 board examination results for 2026. The results are now available on ndtv.com and other designated platforms.

In Class 10, a total of 1,12,266 students registered for the examination, of whom 1,00,373 cleared it, taking the overall pass percentage to 92.10. This marks an increase of 1.33 percentage points compared to last year's 90.77 per cent.

Akshat Gopal of MP Hindu Inter College, Ramnagar, Nainital, secured the top position in the state with 98.20% marks. Ishant Kothari and Bhumika jointly secured the second rank with 98%, while Yogesh Joshi stood third.

Among districts, Bageshwar recorded the highest performance in Class 10 with a pass percentage of 96.98%.

Girls outperformed boys in the examination, recording a pass percentage of 96.07%, compared to 88.03% among boys. In terms of division-wise results, 28% of students secured first division, 42.86% second division, and 13.75% third division.

For Class 12, a total of 1,02,986 students had registered for the examination.

Students can access their scorecards on ndtv.com/education/results, the official website ubse.uk.gov.in, DigiLocker, and the UMANG app using their login credentials.

The board conducted the examinations from February 21 to March 20. This year, over 2.15 lakh students appeared for the exams, including around 1.12 lakh in Class 10 and 1.02 lakh in Class 12.

How To Check Uttarakhand Board Result 2026 On NDTV Education Portal

Visit ndtv.com/education/results

Click on "UK Board Class 10 Result 2026" or "UK Board Class 12 Result 2026"

Enter your roll number and required details

Submit the information

View and download your result

How To Check Uttarakhand Board Result 2026 On Official Website

Visit ubse.uk.gov.in

Click on the Class 10 or Class 12 result link

Enter login credentials, including roll number

Submit to view the result

Download and save the marksheet

Details Mentioned On Scorecard

Students should verify the following details on their provisional marksheet:

Name of the student

Roll number

Subject-wise marks

Total marks

Result status (Pass/Fail)

In case of any discrepancy, students should report it to their respective schools or the board authorities.

Last year, the Class 10 pass percentage stood at 90.77%, while 88.20% of students cleared the Class 12 examination.