Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2026 Out: Meet Arts, Science, Commerce Toppers

Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2026: The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education has declared the MBOSE HSSLC (Class 12) results today for Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational candidates. Along with scorecards, the board has also announced the top scorers, highest marks subject-wise, and pass percentage for each stream.

The overall pass percentage stood at 88.63 per cent this year for the Arts stream, while 87.49 per cent of candidates passed the Commerce examination. The Meghalaya board Science stream recorded a pass percentage of 83.70 per cent.

Meghalaya Board Arts Toppers 2026

Meghashree Roy has secured the first position in the Meghalaya board Class 12 Arts examination with a score of 457. Joziah Daman Laloo stood at the second position, scoring 452 marks. Nakisakahuni M Pakyntein secured the third rank with 446 marks in the HSSLC Arts examination.

A total of 4,739 candidates have passed the exam with first division.

MBOSE HSSLC Top Scorers From Commerce Stream

Check the list of top three rank holders of the Meghalaya board 12th Commerce examination.

Priya Ghosh (458 marks) Ankita Das (453 marks) Rishika Debnath (452 marks)

A total of 908 students have passed the Commerce examination with first division.

Meghalaya Board Class 12 Science Toppers

In the Meghalaya board 12th Science exam, Dechro M Marak has secured the first rank with 472 marks. Amos Chinminlun followed the list with a score of 470. The third position was secured by Vishal Rai with 464 marks.

With a total of 3732 students appearing, 3,124 have passed the Science stream exam. Around 1783 candidates have secured the first division.