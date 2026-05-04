Meghalaya Class 12 Arts, Science, Commerce Result 2026 At 11 AM: How To Check Marksheet On NDTV

Meghalaya Class 12 Result 2026: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has announced that the HSSLC (Class 12) results 2026 will be declared today, May 4, 2026, at 11 am. Students from Science, Commerce, Arts, and Vocational streams can check and download their marksheets via the official websites of the baord as well as through the NDTV Education Portal, which acts as a fast, reliable alternative when the main board site becomes unresponsive due to heavy traffic.

How To Check Meghalaya HSSLC Marksheet On NDTV Education Portal

On the result day, when the official Meghalaya board website slows down due to heavy traffic, students can visit the NDTV result portal to check their HSSLC marks and download a provisional marksheet. Check the steps below.

Open the NDTV Education result page at ndtv.com/education/results

Scroll to the 'Meghalaya Board Exam Results 2026' tab,

Click on the link titled 'Meghalaya Board Class 12 Exam Results 2026'

Enter your roll number and other details as asked

Click on submit

After the result page loads, your subject‑wise marks, total, grade, division, and pass/fail status will be shown. Use the "Download PDF" or "Save As PDF" option to save the MBOSE HSSLC marksheet.

For live updates, check: MBOSE Meghalaya 12th Result 2026 LIVE

To pass the MBOSE Class 12 board examination, students must score a minimum of 30 per cent marks in each subject as well as secure an overall aggregate of at least 30 per cent. The re-evaluation and compartment exam details will be shared by the board after the result declaration.