MBOSE HSSLC 2026 Result OUT: Direct Link To Download Class 12 Arts, Science, Commerce Scorecards

MBOSE HSSLC 2026 Result OUT: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has announced the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) results 2026 today, May 4, at 11 am. Students from Science, Commerce, Arts, and Vocational streams can check and download their marksheets from the official websites of the board, mbose.in, mboseresults.in, and megresults.nic.in.

Meghalaya board Class 12 students can also visit the NDTV Education Portal to download their MBOSE HSSLC marksheets, avoiding heavy traffic on the official website.

Direct Link To Check MBOSE HSSLC Results

Click on the links below to access the Meghalaya Board Class 12 marksheets.

Class 12 students must enter their roll number and the CAPTCHA code displayed on the screen to access their scorecards.

Meghalaya 12th Result On NDTV Education Portal

With servers often becoming slow and unresponsive on result day, candidates can use the NDTV result portal to download their Class 12 marksheets. Open the NDTV Education result page at ndtv.com/education/results, fill in the required details, and click on submit.

Students must note that there will be no display of results at the MBOSE Office in Shillong. Last year, the MBOSE 12th results were released on May 5 for Science, Commerce, Arts, and Vocational streams.